Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Apple, up about 7.7% and shares of Diebold Nixdorf up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by PennyMac Financial Services, trading higher by about 13.7% and Flagstar Bancorp, trading higher by about 13.6% on Friday.

