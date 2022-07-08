In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Diebold Nixdorf, up about 25.7% and shares of Tusimple Holdings up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Magenta Therapeutics, trading up by about 22.4% and Frequency Therapeutics, trading higher by about 19.6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.