Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Lantronix, up about 10.1% and shares of Vuzix up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by P.A.M. Transportation Services, trading higher by about 4.4% and Daseke, trading up by about 4.2% on Friday.

