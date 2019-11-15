Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Digi International, up about 11.3% and shares of Logitech International up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Pacific Drilling, trading higher by about 9.2% and California Resources, trading higher by about 8.5% on Friday.

