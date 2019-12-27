Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Pyxus International, up about 15.8% and shares of Vector Group up about 1.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading up by about 7.3% and Conns, trading up by about 0.6% on Friday.

