Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 26.8% and shares of Philip Morris International up about 3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Autonation, trading higher by about 7.3% and Kar Auction Services, trading up by about 5.6% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.