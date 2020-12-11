Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 14.7% and shares of Vector Group up about 1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by CVR Partners, trading up by about 7.3% and Sundial Growers, trading higher by about 6.1% on Friday.

