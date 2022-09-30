In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Vectivbio Holding, up about 25% and shares of Solid Biosciences up about 21.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Metalla Royalty & Streaming, trading higher by about 8.1% and Skeena Resources, trading up by about 7.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Precious Metals

