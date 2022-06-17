In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7%. Leading the group were shares of Scholar Rock Holding, up about 75.4% and shares of Bluebird Bio up about 26% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led by Mereo Biopharma Group, trading up by about 63.7% and Sesen Bio, trading up by about 43.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

