Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Railroads

In trading on Friday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%. Leading the group were shares of Sypris Solutions, up about 92.5% and shares of Horizon Global up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading up by about 24% and Trinity Industries, trading higher by about 2.6% on Friday.

