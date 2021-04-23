Markets
SYPR

Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Railroads

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%. Leading the group were shares of Sypris Solutions, up about 92.5% and shares of Horizon Global up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Freightcar America, trading up by about 24% and Trinity Industries, trading higher by about 2.6% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Railroads
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Railroads

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYPR HZN RAIL TRN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular