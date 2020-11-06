Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Modine Manufacturing, up about 47.4% and shares of Cooper-standard Holdings up about 33.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Metalla Royalty & Streaming, trading higher by about 8.2% and Taseko Mines, trading higher by about 5% on Friday.

