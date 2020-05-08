Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, up about 36.4% and shares of Tenneco up about 18.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 5.9% as a group, led by Rent-a-center, trading higher by about 11% and Conns, trading up by about 8.8% on Friday.

