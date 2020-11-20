Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Friday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings, up about 86% and shares of Renren up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading up by about 33.2% and Arcimoto, trading up by about 20.2% on Friday.

