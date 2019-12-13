Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Precious Metals

In trading on Friday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX), up about 83.2% and shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Gold Standard Ventures (GSV), trading up by about 8.4% and Platinum Group Metals (PLG), trading higher by about 6.7% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.