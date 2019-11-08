Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Truecar, up about 29.5% and shares of Camping World Holdings up about 10.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Pyxus International, trading up by about 13.1% and Turning Point Brands, trading higher by about 3.7% on Friday.

