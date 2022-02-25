Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Kar Auction Services (KAR), up about 48.1% and shares of Carvana (CVNA) up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by British American Tobacco Industries (BTI), trading higher by about 3.3% and Vector Group (VGR), trading higher by about 3.1% on Friday.

