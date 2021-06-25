Friday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Textiles

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Express, up about 26.5% and shares of Chicos Fas up about 12.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Nike, trading higher by about 14% and Skechers U.S.A., trading up by about 4.4% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.