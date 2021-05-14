Friday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.8%. Leading the group were shares of J.Jill, up about 16.5% and shares of Chico's FAS up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by Gevo, trading up by about 19.6% and YPF, trading up by about 7.5% on Friday.

