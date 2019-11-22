Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

BNK Invest
In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Stage Stores, up about 27.7% and shares of Buckle, up about 17.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by ArcelorMittal, trading up by about 6% and Cleveland-Cliffs, trading up by about 5.5% on Friday.

