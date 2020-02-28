Friday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Chicos Fas, up about 11.4% and shares of Caleres up about 8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Ibio, trading up by about 242.2% and Novavax, trading higher by about 33.5% on Friday.

