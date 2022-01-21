In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Chicos Fas, up about 5.2% and shares of Victorias Secret up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Compania Cervecerias Unidas, trading higher by about 5.5% and Zevia, trading up by about 4.4% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Beverages & Wineries

