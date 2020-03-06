Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.1%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 5.3% and shares of Spirit Airlines up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Universal Logistics Holdings, trading up by about 4.1% and Knight-swift Transportation Holdings, trading higher by about 3% on Friday.

