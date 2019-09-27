Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Latam Airlines Group (LTM), up about 30.4% and shares of Mesa Air Group (MESA) up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), trading higher by about 3.3% and Owens-Illinois (OI), trading higher by about 3.1% on Friday.

