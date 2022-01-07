Friday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Education & Training Services

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Frontier Group Holdings, up about 5.2% and shares of American Airlines Group up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Aspen Group, trading higher by about 11.6% and Gaotu Techedu Inc American Depositary Shares, trading higher by about 4.2% on Friday.

