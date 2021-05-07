Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Village Farms International, up about 9.3% and shares of Sundial Growers up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by Diana Shipping, trading up by about 12.6% and Euroseas, trading higher by about 11.7% on Friday.

