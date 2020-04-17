Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 9.3%. Leading the group were shares of Triumph Group, up about 22.1% and shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings up about 15.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 7.5% as a group, led by Delek US Holdings, trading up by about 17.3% and PBF Energy, trading higher by about 17.1% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

