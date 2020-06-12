Friday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Airlines

In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Triumph Group, up about 13.7% and shares of AAR up about 12.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by American Airlines Group, trading higher by about 13.1% and United Airlines Holdings, trading up by about 12.4% on Friday.

