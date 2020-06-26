Friday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Department Stores

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of MDC Partners, up about 110% and shares of Groupon down about 1.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by Big Lots, trading up by about 28.4% and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, trading higher by about 2.6% on Friday.

