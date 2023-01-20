Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Paper & Forest Products

January 20, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado, down about 3.8% and shares of Artesian Resources down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Suzano, trading lower by about 2.7% and Clearwater Paper, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Paper & Forest Products

