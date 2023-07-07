In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American States Water, down about 3.6% and shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by ONE Gas, trading lower by about 2.5% and New Jersey Resources, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.