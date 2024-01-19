In trading on Friday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Mullen Automotive, down about 13.7% and shares of Workhorse Group off about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Piedmont Lithium, trading lower by about 8.4% and Western Copper & Gold, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.