Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 6.02% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.93% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co, is down 4.45% year-to-date. Combined, AES and DTE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 37.84% on a year-to-date basis. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.52% year-to-date, and DXC Technology Co, is down 6.29% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and DXC make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.2% Services -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Energy -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Utilities -1.2%

