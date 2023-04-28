Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 1.35% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.97% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 3.89% year-to-date. Combined, FE and CNP make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 22.01% on a year-to-date basis. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.14% year-to-date, and T-Mobile US Inc is up 4.03% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.2%
|Materials
|+1.5%
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Industrial
|+1.3%
|Services
|+1.2%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
