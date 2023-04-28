News & Insights

Markets
FE

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

April 28, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 1.35% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.97% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 3.89% year-to-date. Combined, FE and CNP make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 22.01% on a year-to-date basis. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.14% year-to-date, and T-Mobile US Inc is up 4.03% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.2%
Materials +1.5%
Healthcare +1.3%
Industrial +1.3%
Services +1.2%
Financial +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Utilities -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 DXJS YTD Return
 CLW shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding RALY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FE
CNP
XLU
FSLR
TMUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.