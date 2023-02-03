Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 3.69% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.83% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 4.42% year-to-date. Combined, FE and ES make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.9% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 15.39% on a year-to-date basis. Gen Digital Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.83% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc, is down 2.70% year-to-date. GEN makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.2% Services -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.8% Utilities -2.2%

