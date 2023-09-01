Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

News & Insights

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 10.02% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.09% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 4.96% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and PNW make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.9% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 24.76% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.75% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 16.74% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and PARA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.0%
Materials +1.2%
Financial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Healthcare +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Services -0.8%
Utilities -1.0%

