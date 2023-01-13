Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Industrial

Markets
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 1.18% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.27% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 0.20% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AEP make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 3.70% on a year-to-date basis. Northrop Grumman Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.70% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc is up 16.46% year-to-date. Combined, NOC and DAL make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.4%
Services +0.2%
Materials +0.1%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Energy 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%

