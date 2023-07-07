Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 5.37% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.44% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 3.01% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.52% on a year-to-date basis. Fortrea Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.21% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc is up 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, FTRE and BIIB make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+3.3%
|Materials
|+2.1%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
