Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

July 07, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 5.37% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.44% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 3.01% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and LNT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.52% on a year-to-date basis. Fortrea Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.21% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc is up 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, FTRE and BIIB make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.3%
Materials +2.1%
Financial +1.0%
Industrial +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Utilities -0.3%

