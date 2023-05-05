News & Insights

Markets
D

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

May 05, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 1.60% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.66% year-to-date, and PPL Corp, is down 1.27% year-to-date. Combined, D and PPL make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 19.1% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 1.14% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.43% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc is up 4.75% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and CTLT make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.4%
Financial +2.5%
Services +1.8%
Industrial +1.6%
Materials +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.5%
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Healthcare +0.7%
Utilities +0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stocks
 DHAC shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JKHY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D
PPL
XLU
BIO
CTLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.