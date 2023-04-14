Markets
AES

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

April 14, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 1.65% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.94% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 10.86% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NRG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 27.7% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 0.46% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.69% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 0.46% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and STE make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Industrial -0.5%
Services -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Materials -0.9%
Technology & Communications -1.1%
Utilities -1.2%
Healthcare -1.2%

