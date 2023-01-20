Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 2.55% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.03% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 2.77% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and NEE make up approximately 18.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.80% on a year-to-date basis. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is down 6.09% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc, is down 3.15% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and GILD make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.8% Materials +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +1.4% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.0% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.3% Utilities +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.