Markets
ATO

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

March 31, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 3.94% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 0.54% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 5.51% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and AWK make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 6.34% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.96% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 33.32% year-to-date. CMA makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.5%
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Healthcare +1.1%
Materials +1.1%
Consumer Products +1.0%
Industrial +0.9%
Energy +0.9%
Financial +0.7%
Utilities 0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
 PEBO Historical Stock Prices
 LWAY Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATO
AWK
XLU
VTR
CMA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.