Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 3.94% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 0.54% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 5.51% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and AWK make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 6.34% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.96% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 33.32% year-to-date. CMA makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Industrial +0.9% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.7% Utilities 0.0%

