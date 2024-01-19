Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 3.78% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.03% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 13.35% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ES make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.71% on a year-to-date basis. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.13% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 10.17% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and DVN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.6%
|Financial
|+1.5%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
