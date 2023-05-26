Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 8.26% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 17.32% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 20.09% year-to-date. Combined, ES and D make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.71% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 13.75% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and EQT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.3%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
