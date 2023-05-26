News & Insights

Markets
ES

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

May 26, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 8.26% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 17.32% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 20.09% year-to-date. Combined, ES and D make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.71% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 13.75% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and EQT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.3%
Industrial +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Services +0.6%
Financial +0.4%
Materials +0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Energy -0.5%
Utilities -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Utilities Dividend Stock List
 CVLG YTD Return
 Funds Holding BRKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ES
D
XLU
CTRA
EQT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.