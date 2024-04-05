Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 3.37% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.08% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 4.23% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and WEC make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 3.05% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.52% year-to-date, and Hormel Foods Corp. is up 8.70% year-to-date. HRL makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
