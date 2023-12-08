Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 8.06% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 4.57% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 7.40% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and WEC make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 4.49% on a year-to-date basis. Pool Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.19% year-to-date, and Hershey Company, is down 16.41% year-to-date. HSY makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
