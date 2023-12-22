News & Insights

Markets
NKE

Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

December 22, 2023 — 11:55 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nike, off about 10.2% and shares of Crocs down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Ispire Technology, trading lower by about 4.7% and British American Tobacco Industries, trading up by about 0.4%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
CROX
ISPR
BTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.