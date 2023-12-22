In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nike, off about 10.2% and shares of Crocs down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Ispire Technology, trading lower by about 4.7% and British American Tobacco Industries, trading up by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

