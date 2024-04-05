Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Water Utilities

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Altice USA, down about 13.4% and shares of E.W. Scripps off about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 3.3% and Essential Utilities, trading lower by about 1.9%.

