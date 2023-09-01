Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sinclair, off about 12.8% and shares of Gray Television down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading lower by about 2.3% and Vita Coco, trading lower by about 1.6%.

