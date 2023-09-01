News & Insights

Markets
SBGI

Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Beverages & Wineries

September 01, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sinclair, off about 12.8% and shares of Gray Television down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, trading lower by about 2.3% and Vita Coco, trading lower by about 1.6%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Beverages & Wineries
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Beverages & Wineries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBGI
GTN
CCEP
COCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.