Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

June 09, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DISH Network, off about 9.2% and shares of iHeartMedia down about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Planet Labs PBC, trading lower by about 26.2% and Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading lower by about 2.3%.

