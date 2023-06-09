In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DISH Network, off about 9.2% and shares of iHeartMedia down about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Planet Labs PBC, trading lower by about 26.2% and Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading lower by about 2.3%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.