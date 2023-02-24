In trading on Friday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scripps, off about 16.6% and shares of Altice USA off about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Innovid, trading lower by about 13.9% and Quotient Technology, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Advertising Stocks

